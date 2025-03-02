Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the round of 16 of the Asian Champions League due to legal problems with the justice of Iran. CR7 could be arrested for adulterysomething that in the Asian country has very serious penalties, which go From lashes to death sentence in gallows or stapidation.

The mess comes from an interaction of the Portuguese with an Iranian artist in 2023. Fatemeh Hammami Nasrabadi, with an 85%paralysis, gave Cristiano two drawings that he had painted with his feet, what The footballer thanked a hug and a kiss on the forehead.

Everything took place during the Visit of the Iranian Club Persepolis Al Nassrand with the pairing of the Saudis with a Tehran team (Esteghlal) in the maximum competition of Asia clubs, the legal problems of that innocent kiss have come to light.

Not being Cristiano Ronaldo the spouse of Fatemeh Hammami Nasrabadi, This affectionate gesture could be considered as adultery under the radical Islamic law (Sharía), established in Iran since 1979. Before the refusal of the Esteghlal to play the match in a neutral stadium, the bug has been left out of the call of Al Nassr for its safety.

What could be adultery condemnation

Some media have stressed that Cristiano could face 99 lashes, although In the Quran, adultery as a crime is not madebut fornication. “To the fornicator and the fornicator apply them, to each of them, one hundred whips. If you truly believe in Allah and on the day of judgment you do not allow the compassion you can feel for them prevents you from applying the penalty established by Allah; And that a group of believers be a witness when they are punished, “says the Sura The light.

On the other hand, Amnesty International has multiple the death penalty applied in Iran for the crime of adultery: “The execution of lapse, punishment prescribed in the Criminal Code of the Islamic Republic of Iran, is a particularly grotesque and atrocious practice that applies to married men and women accused of committing adulteryan act that is not even a crime in most countries of the world, “Amnesty International published.





It should be noted that, in 2013, a judicial reform in the Asian country allowed the judges to use gallows as an execution methodand the possibility that the family of the outraged person forgive him for the accused, in an act that leads to the pardon is contemplated.