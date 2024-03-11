Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted that he made a mistake by making an obscene gesture in the match between Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab (3-2 win). “Sometimes the passion for the game and enthusiasm leads to making mistakes,” the 39-year-old Portuguese said at a press conference. The Saudi Arabia Football Association imposed a one-match ban on him.
#Cristiano #Ronaldo #apologize #obscene #gesture #39It #misunderstanding39
Strikes | The talk about the gas shortage caused panic: there is a fear of running out of diesel at the border between Finland and Norway
A round of calls to gas stations in the north showed that especially those who need a snowmobile for their...
Leave a Reply