Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted that he made a mistake by making an obscene gesture in the match between Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab (3-2 win). “Sometimes the passion for the game and enthusiasm leads to making mistakes,” the 39-year-old Portuguese said at a press conference. The Saudi Arabia Football Association imposed a one-match ban on him.

