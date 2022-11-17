Cristiano Ronaldo reproaches Erik ten Hag in the second part of 90 Minutes with Ronaldo making life difficult for him to get him out of the club. “It may be better for all parties to start a new chapter.”

The decision of trainer Erik ten Hag to suspend Cristiano Ronaldo for his refusal to come in caused a short circuit in the footballer’s head. “You are the best footballer in the world,” he quoted his 12-year-old son as saying. “How can they punish you now?” In the second episode of the interview on TalkTV, Ronaldo showed that he was deeply offended.

Manchester United were 2–0 up against Tottenham Hotspur on 19 October with three minutes remaining. When Ten Hag asked Ronaldo to come in, the Portuguese shook his head. Furious, he strode off the field toward the parking lot. “I don’t think he gives me the respect I deserve,” Ronaldo explained. “He did it on purpose, to lure me out of the tent.” The five-time winner of the Ballon D’Or said he “might” regret his choice to leave the stadium early, but felt he was in the right. Ten Hag would deliberately irritate him behind the scenes. The fact that the Haaksberger publicly supported him made no difference to him. Ten Hag has a split tongue, according to Ronaldo. “I like people who tell the truth and tell things straight.”

Cristiano Ronaldo. ©AFP



What exactly Ten Hag did wrong in his eyes, he left unnamed. Ronaldo did, however, dislike him without hesitation. “Ten Hag has no empathy.” The request to help the team against Spurs is very deep for him. ,,You don’t ask someone who has won everything to play three minutes. That is unacceptable. And Ten Hag says he loves me in the media, but that’s just for the stage. One hundred percent.” Ronaldo tried, carefully introduced by interviewer Piers Morgan, to clear his street. His well-documented attempts to leave Manchester United in the summer were only half massaged away. His ego began to soar when he was told that his agent for Chelsea, Napoli and Bayern Munich had no complaints. “I got a few offers, but decided to stay.”

Ronaldo did not see it as undermining that he indicated that he wanted to be active in the Champions League almost immediately after the arrival of Ten Hag. His insinuations that the management doubted his explanation not to travel to Thailand and Australia for the preparations did not come across as strong either. His baby daughter Bella was in a hospital in Marbella with bronchitis. The club gave him permission to stay with his child. Did he hear anything concrete? No, it remained an ‘uncomfortable feeling’. At the first meeting with Ten Hag in Manchester, he did not show himself as a role model, despite a condition deficit. He left the exhibition game with Rayo Vallecano (1-1) at Old Trafford before the final whistle. The media jumped on top of it, even though Ten Hag defended him. “It’s always my fault. I am the black sheep.” See also Kilo of chips on average 82 cents more expensive than last year: how can you save?



I’m not the same player I was when I was 21, but I’m smart, adapt Cristiano Ronaldo

The PR team behind Ronaldo had clearly instructed him to emphasize his love for the fans as much as possible, until the true nature of the interview finally revealed itself. After calling the club a poorly run marketing machine – a vision no one doubts – he said he “may not be as motivated as he was a few months ago”. Morgan then fed him with a cross. Are you ready for a new challenge? “Maybe it’s good for Manchester United and for me to start another chapter, for me that’s probably the best.” He dismissed the fact that his form did not allow a starting place and his behavior was unacceptable for a 37-year-old player with a weekly salary of £600,000. “I need to feel good.”

Ten Hag, he hinted, should have built the team around him. “Like everyone else, I am getting older every day. I’m not the same player I was when I was 21, but I’m smart, adapt. If I am happy, feel free in my head and get support, I will continue to score.” He had no doubts about the World Cup: “I am fitter than ever and I will do great.” Ronaldo indicated that he wanted to continue until he was 40. Almost certainly not at Manchester United, after the total declaration of war on Ten Hag. He therefore almost certainly gets the desired outcome after the interview: immediate dismissal.

