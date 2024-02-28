The Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo He could be exposed to a sanction by the disciplinary committee of the Saudi League, for responding with a derogatory gesture to the Al Shabab fans, who had previously booed him and shouted “Messi, Messi.”

The match was not easy for CR7's team, which until the 86th minute was tied at two goals with the rival. Brazilian Anderson Talisca scored the winning goal and Cristiano responded by repeatedly shaking his arm at the height of his pelvis, something that many users defined as “immoral”, “obscene” and “rude” in numerous messages, especially in X.

According to Saudi newspaper Asharq Al Awsat, the Saudi Football Federation's disciplinary committee has opened an investigation into the incident and is expected to make a decision on the player within two days. However, this Committee cannot impose severe sanctions against the player because its decisions are based on video images from the cameras that broadcast the tournament, not on images broadcast on social networks.

The Saudi journalist from Al Jazeera added that the management of the Al Shabab club decided to present an official complaint to the Ethics and Disciplinary Committee against Cristiano, which includes images of his behavior and the gestures he directed against the team's fans.

It seems that Cristiano Ronaldo got tired of being yelled at for Messi during games and this is how he reacted against the Al Shabab fans. For these gestures, he would be investigated by the Saudi League. pic.twitter.com/FD1etTExJc — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) February 26, 2024

Ronaldo defends himself

The Saudi media Arriyadhiah revealed details about the statements that the Portuguese gave in front of the Ethics and Disciplinary Committee of the Saudi league.



According to the portal, CR7 explained that his gesture had no intention of provoking rival fans.

“I respect all clubs… and the movement with the arm expresses strength and victory and is not at all shameful or obscene. In Europe we are used to that”said the footballer, as quoted by the media.

This is the third time that Ronaldo directs “obscene” gestures at the fans, since he did the same act on two previous occasions against Al Hilal; the first in the League last April, after he directed a similar signal to the rival fans, who booed him after his team's defeat.

The second was this month, after a fan threw a blue scarf from the Al Hilal team onto the pitch and Cristiano grabbed it and put it in his pants before throwing it again towards the stands of the rival fans.

For his part, announcer Walid Al Farraj, presenter of one of the most famous sports television programs in Saudi Arabia, 'Action Maa Walid', pointed out that things with Ronaldo have gone beyond the limits and that the time has come. to make decisions so that the matter does not damage the reputation of the Saudi League.

“Those responsible for the Disciplinary Committee face the most difficult test. We will wait and see, but everything has limits. It doesn't matter how much of a star you are (referring to Cristiano). This is the big leagues,” Al Farraj wrote.

SPORTS AND EFE

