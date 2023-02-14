Tuesday, February 14, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Cristiano Ronaldo debuts ‘new toy’: watch with rubies and sapphires

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 14, 2023
in Sports
0


close

After the victory against Al Wehda, Cristiano Ronaldo achieves 500 league goals

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his victory.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his victory.

The Portuguese does not ‘know what to spend the money on’.

After Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi Arabia seek a collaboration with Lionel Messiin addition to large multinationals, to promote their candidacy to organize the 2030 World Cup, a source close to the operation assured AFP.

Recently signed by a club in the local championship, the other great football star, the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, will receive 200 million euros for playing in the Saudi league and an additional identical amount for promoting the candidacy of the oil monarchy, according to an anonymous source. of his club, andl Al-Nassr.

See also  The country that will punish sex outside of marriage with up to a year in jail

(Shakira, more darts at Piqué in a new song with Manuel Turizo, video)
(Shakira and Piqué: reveal the plan so that Clara Chía is not with her children)

Curiously, Ronaldo and Messi could promote the Saudi candidacy when two others that have already been officially announced bring together Portugal, Spain and Ukraine on the one hand and on the other Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Chile.

A jewel

It is known that the Portuguese has a good collection of cars and itches to buy watches. The English newspaper The Sun detailed that he has a new, luxurious and very valuable one.

It’s a Rolex GMT-Master II bathed in yellow gold, but also with precious stones such as rubies and sapphires in red and blue colors.

This is how ‘CR7’ reached 500 goals.

As it became known, there are only 126 in the world and it costs around a million dollars. The Sun says it is marked with the striker’s initials and a Bugatti logo is visible.
(Football player bought a beer when they changed him in the game, video)

See also  Barça Festival in San Sebastian

Sports

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Cristiano #Ronaldo #debuts #toy #watch #rubies #sapphires

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

F1 | Ferrari SF-23, technical analysis: holes in the regulation exploited | FormulaPassion.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result