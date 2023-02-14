Cristiano Ronaldo debuts ‘new toy’: watch with rubies and sapphires

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his victory.
The Portuguese does not ‘know what to spend the money on’.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi Arabia seek a collaboration with Lionel Messiin addition to large multinationals, to promote their candidacy to organize the 2030 World Cup, a source close to the operation assured AFP.
Recently signed by a club in the local championship, the other great football star, the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, will receive 200 million euros for playing in the Saudi league and an additional identical amount for promoting the candidacy of the oil monarchy, according to an anonymous source. of his club, andl Al-Nassr.
Curiously, Ronaldo and Messi could promote the Saudi candidacy when two others that have already been officially announced bring together Portugal, Spain and Ukraine on the one hand and on the other Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Chile.
A jewel
It is known that the Portuguese has a good collection of cars and itches to buy watches. The English newspaper The Sun detailed that he has a new, luxurious and very valuable one.
It’s a Rolex GMT-Master II bathed in yellow gold, but also with precious stones such as rubies and sapphires in red and blue colors.
As it became known, there are only 126 in the world and it costs around a million dollars. The Sun says it is marked with the striker’s initials and a Bugatti logo is visible.
an error occurred in the request
