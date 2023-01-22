After watching minutes in the friendly duel between Paris Saint Germain and Riyadh Season, this Sunday, January 22, Cristiano Ronaldo made his debut in an official duel with his new team, Al-Nassr. The team led by Rudi García prevailed by the slightest difference against Al-Ettifaq in a duel corresponding to matchday 14 of the Saudi Arabian Professional League.
At minute 31, Anderson Talisca, former Brazilian player for Besiktas and Benfica, scored the only goal of the match. With this result, Al-Nassr reached 33 points in 14 games played and placed first in the championship, one point above Al-Hilal, its closest competitor.
Cristiano Ronaldo started the game as a starter and played the 90 minutes with his new team. The legendary 37-year-old striker failed to score on his Al-Nassr debut. CR7 came onto the pitch as captain, shot towards the goal and two of his shots were blocked.
According to the SofaScore portal, ‘El Bicho’ had 89% accuracy in his passes and fell out of place on one occasion.
Al-Nassr’s next game will be on Thursday, January 26, against Al Ittihad in the Saudi Arabian Super Cup. In this commitment, Cristiano will have a new opportunity to score with his new team.
#Cristiano #Ronaldo #debuts #victory #AlNassr #AlEttifaq
Leave a Reply