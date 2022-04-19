Messages of closeness to the player and his wife

L’announcement from Cristiano Ronaldo from the death of the child that his wife Georgina Rodriguez was carrying in her womb shocked everyone. Her partner was pregnant with twins: the girl was born alive, while for the boy there was nothing to do. Many the reactions from the world of sport with messages of closeness to the couple.

Cristiano Ronaldo gave the dramatic announcement: during the birth his partner Georgina Rodriguez lost her son, while the sissy her twin was born alive and is fine. Many colleagues immediately wanted to show their closeness in this moment of pain.

Mancherster United wanted to comment on the sad event:

Your pain is our pain. We send love and strength to you and your family right now, Christian.

David de Gea, Ronaldo’s Spanish teammate, sent him a heart, while Felipe Melo wrote:

God knows all things, excuse the legend !!!

Sporting Club de Portugal addressed Cristiano and Georgina with these words:

A lot of strength, Cristiano. The Sporting family is with you.

While the media agency Ftbl learned the news with pain:

We are very sorry to hear this. We are close to all of you.

For British journalist Piers Morgan this is heartbreaking news. While the English sprinter Yohan Blake wanted to write a message of closeness to the couple in a moment of deep pain for the family:

I’m so sorry, my friend.

Cristiano Ronaldo and the death of his son: a moment of pain for the whole family of the champion

Georgina was pregnant with twins. The girl, whose name has not yet been revealed, was born alive, while for her twin brother there was nothing to do.

Credit: cristiano – Instagram

A deep pain for mom and dad, but also for the other four children of the couple: Cristiano Ronaldo Junior, born in 2010, the twins Eva and Mateo, born in August 2017 from a surrogate mother and Alana Martina, born in November 2017 from the union between Cristiano and Georgina.