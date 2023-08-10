Cristiano Ronaldo makes the sign of the cross after scoring, but it’s forbidden in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo scores and then celebrates by making the sign of the cross. Only that in Saudi Arabia it is forbidden the public expression of the Christian faith and penalties are envisaged for anyone who contravenes these provisions. The case broke out after the decisive penalty scored in the 75th minute by CR7 in the semi-final of the Arab Champions League: the shot from eleven meters by the former Real Madrid and Juventus star took Al Nassr to the final of the competition of the Arab countries where they will face the ‘Al Hilal of Koulibaly and Milinkovic-Savic.

Usually after scoring a goal Cristiano Ronaldo hisses his typical ‘Siuuuuuu’, but this time he made the sign of the cross first which in Europe would have gone almost unnoticed, but in Saudi Arabia it is forbidden. Non-Muslims cannot even pray in public or display necklaces or religious objects in sight. And whoever transgresses these rules is accused of religious proselytism.

Colombian Juan Pablo Pino was even arrested because he was surprised in a shopping mall in Riyadh with a torn T-shirt showing a tattoo of Jesus.

Ronaldo celebrates the goal with the sign of the cross. The Arabs: “He can do what he wants”

Returning to Cristiano Ronaldo however, according to the correspondent of the Gazzetta, Filippo Maria Ricci, however CR7 risks nothing. “Here they offer us various considerations: it is not forbidden and Cristiano Ronaldo is free to do what he wants – reports the online edition of the Squad – And in fact he often uses the earring with the cross, always without creating a stir. Also because he is Ronaldo, and here they will be eternally grateful to him for what he is doing for local football.”

