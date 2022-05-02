The situation that Cristiano Ronaldo handles is more than complex. The best player in the history of the Champions League could be left without playing in the next edition because his current club, Manchester United, has more than complicated to qualify.
According to the information, Real Madrid would be interested in signing him for a year in case they fail to sign Mbappé. If the Frenchman ends up arriving at Real Madrid, it would be an impossible operation due to the overbooking that there would be in the white forward. Vinicius, Benzema, Mbappé and Cristiano could not be combined.
What is more than clear is that Cristiano is going to try to leave the club to be able to play in the Champions League. Today he has 140 goals in the competition, being its top scorer and he wants to extend his record. Ronaldo would have no problem finishing his second spell in Manchester in this way, nor could the arrival of Ten Haag change things. Playing in a team where they start a project from scratch where there is no possibility of playing the highest European competition does not convince Bicho.
His relationship with Real Madrid is still very good and both parties would have no problem getting back together despite being something that wouldn’t make much sense after his departure.
#Cristiano #Ronaldo #return #Real #Madrid
