What is more than clear is that Cristiano is going to try to leave the club to be able to play in the Champions League. Today he has 140 goals in the competition, being its top scorer and he wants to extend his record. Ronaldo would have no problem finishing his second spell in Manchester in this way, nor could the arrival of Ten Haag change things. Playing in a team where they start a project from scratch where there is no possibility of playing the highest European competition does not convince Bicho.

His relationship with Real Madrid is still very good and both parties would have no problem getting back together despite being something that wouldn’t make much sense after his departure.