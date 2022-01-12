Cristiano Ronaldo could reach these teams if he leaves United

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Cristiano Ronaldo
He would not be satisfied with Ralf Rangnick and his future would depend on the new manager.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
January 12, 2022, 06:49 AM
Opening the umbrella so soon Cristiano Ronaldo? It’s possible. At least that is rumored in the Spanish press.
We invite you to read: Harold Santiago Mosquera, al Cali: the entire bag of La Liga players
The newspaper Sport reported that the Portuguese is already making the necessary provisions for the moment when his departure from Manchester United.
According to English media, the forward is not satisfied with what has happened at the club since his arrival, he could not resolve the crisis with Solksjaer and is disappointed with the coach’s tactics and style. Ralf rangnick and looks out soon.
The Champions would be vital
Sport assures that if United do not advance to the Champions League there will be no way to keep a star like him and he opened up thinking about the future. That is why the Portuguese agent, Jorge Mendes, would already be making contacts.
The Catalan newspaper assures that the forward could be valued in the Can Barça offices as a possible signing and that Mendes’ good relationship with Laporta and Alemany would be taken advantage of, in addition to the club’s need to find top-level reinforcements in attack: “is a name that Mendes will put on the Barça table to whom he can, “says the newspaper.
In the same way, Al Khelafi, the head of PSG would not be oblivious to this situation and with the huge Qatari checkbook of the team he would try to join him with Messi taking advantage of the discontent.
For now it is part of the speculation but there will be news soon. Especially if United don’t improve their performance.
FUTBOLRED
January 12, 2022, 06:49 AM
DOWNLOAD THE TIME APP
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your national news mail and the world
there was an error in the petition
Keep going down
to find more content
You got to content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of THE DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $ 900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
.
#Cristiano #Ronaldo #reach #teams #leaves #United
Leave a Reply