Christian Ronaldo is indeed the owner of one of the 10 specimens of Bugatti Centodieci. The Portuguese champion, currently engaged with Portugal in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup, is a great admirer of the Molsheim brand and already has several hypercars of the French brand in his garage including a Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse which he bought in 2016 and a Chiron which he made his own in 2017. Already in 2020 there was talk of the purchase of the Centodieci but there had never been official confirmation, neither from the transalpine car manufacturer nor CR7 had shown off his new purchase on social media.

In recent days, however, the scoop was confirmed by the Portuguese newspaper maisfutebol who collected the indiscretion a few days before Cristiano Ronaldo left with his national team for the World Championships. At the Sports Center headquarters of the Portuguese retreat, the Football City of Portugal, in the town of Oeiras, on the outskirts of Lisbon, a Bugatti Centodieci with a white livery was in fact spotted coming out of the gates of the structure, followed shortly after by a Mercedes SUV. The images captured at night did not allow CR7 to be identified but it is difficult to think that there is another player from the Portuguese selection driving the 1,600 HP racing car. In fact, in the car that was following him there should in all probability be his bodyguards.

Not a small luxury for the Portuguese champion who will be consoled for the divorce with Manchester United consumed a few days later. Cristiano’s head is all for his national team with which he aims to win the World Cup but in the meantime his garage has officially been enriched with another very high performance jewel. The Bugatti Centodieci is in fact one of Molsheim’s most exclusive creations: equipped with a W16 8-litre quadri-turbo engine it is capable of reaching a maximum speed of 380 km/h and in one shot from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.4 seconds (6.1 are needed to reach 200 km/h and over 13 to reach 300 km/h).