Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates! Watch his first goal for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal with the Al Nassr shirt this Friday, February 3a team he joined after leaving Manchester United and playing the World Cup in Qatar with Portugal.

First goal of ‘CR7’ in Arabia

The Portuguese striker, who had already made his official debut a few days ago, took revenge against Al Fateh.

After they annulled a score in the first half, for an offside, ‘CR7’ was chosen by his teammates to collect the penalty that they sanctioned in his favor on the 90th minute of the game valid for the 15th date of the League Saudi.Cristiano Ronaldo, honoring the trend of his career, did not miss the charge and celebrated for the first time in his new club.

Despite the goal from ‘CR7’, Al Nassr couldn’t win. The match ended 2-2.

Even so, with one game less than its rivals, Al Shabab, the team that also includes Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina (injured) continues to lead, with 34 points.

More news

SPORTS