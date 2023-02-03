Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates! Watch his first goal for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Cristiano Ronaldo in Al Nassr match.
Cristiano Ronaldo in Al Nassr match.
The Portuguese had an annotation canceled before. But, from the 12 steps, ‘CR7’ did not forgive.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal with the Al Nassr shirt this Friday, February 3a team he joined after leaving Manchester United and playing the World Cup in Qatar with Portugal.
First goal of ‘CR7’ in Arabia
The Portuguese striker, who had already made his official debut a few days ago, took revenge against Al Fateh.
After they annulled a score in the first half, for an offside, ‘CR7’ was chosen by his teammates to collect the penalty that they sanctioned in his favor on the 90th minute of the game valid for the 15th date of the League Saudi.Cristiano Ronaldo, honoring the trend of his career, did not miss the charge and celebrated for the first time in his new club.
Despite the goal from ‘CR7’, Al Nassr couldn’t win. The match ended 2-2.
Even so, with one game less than its rivals, Al Shabab, the team that also includes Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina (injured) continues to lead, with 34 points.
SPORTS
