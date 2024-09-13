At 39, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to generate a lot of reactions around the world. The Portuguese is still going strong and even came to the rescue of his national team in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday.

His goal in the 88th minute enabled Portugal to beat Scotland 2-1, completing a comeback from a 0-1 deficit, and reaching 901 goals in his sporting career. He had scored his 900th last Thursday in the victory against Croatia, by the same scoreline.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to go further and reach a thousand goals as a professional footballer. But this is not the only record he can boast about these days. A post of his, this Thursday, reported another incredible mark.

Cristiano Ronaldo thanked for reaching one billion followers

The player announced that he had reached one billion followers, adding up the ones he has on all social networks, and that was a source of pride for CR7.

“We’ve made history: 1 BILLION followers! This is more than just a number – it’s a testament to our shared passion, motivation and love for the game and beyond,” Cristiano Ronaldo wrote in a post on all his social networks.

“From the streets of Madeira to the biggest stages in the world, I’ve always played for my family and for you, and now there are a billion of us together,” CR7 added.

“You’ve been with me every step of the way, through all the ups and downs. This journey is our journey and together we’ve proven that there are no limits to what we can achieve,” she insisted.

“Thank you for believing in me, for your support and for being part of my life. The best is yet to come and we will continue fighting, winning and making history together,” concluded the Portuguese.

His Portuguese national team coach, Spaniard Roberto Martínez, was full of praise for him after the Nations League match.

“He’s an incredible player, but we don’t depend on him. He’s a player who contributes to us, who is very important, with intelligence to open spaces. But we can’t talk about dependence.”he noted.

