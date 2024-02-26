When fans in the stands sang about Cristiano Ronaldo's great rival Lionel Messi, the professional footballer was carried away by a gesture that was perceived as obscene. The Saudi association is now apparently investigating.

FFootball star Cristiano Ronaldo caused great excitement and criticism in Saudi Arabia with a gesture that was perceived as obscene. In videos circulating on the Internet, the 39-year-old Portuguese appears to be gesticulating towards opposing fans and making hand movements in his lumbar area after his team Al-Nassr's 3-2 win against Al-Shabab on Sunday. Beforehand, he had briefly put his hand to his ear. In the videos, shouts of “Messi” can be heard from the stands. Lionel Messi is Ronaldo's long-time rival, particularly for awards of individual achievement.

According to media reports, the situation was not shown on TV, but videos of it quickly circulated on the Internet and caused outraged reactions in local media. Accordingly, the Saudi football association SAFF is said to have initiated an investigation.

Captain Ronaldo gave his team the lead with his 28th goal in the 29th competitive game of the season with a penalty kick (21st). It was his 22nd goal in the league, making Ronaldo the top scorer. His Portuguese compatriot Talisca (46th/86th) secured the second-placed team's 17th win in the 21st game. Al-Nassr is in second place in the table, four points behind Al-Hilal.

It wasn't the first time Ronaldo attracted negative attention during his time in the Persian Gulf. Just recently he put an Al-Hilal fan scarf into his pants on the way to the dressing room and threw it away shortly afterwards. Last April, after a loss to the same club, he grabbed his genitals after the game.