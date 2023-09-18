Monday, September 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Cristiano Ronaldo causes impressive stampede in Tehran, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 18, 2023
in Sports
0
Cristiano Ronaldo causes impressive stampede in Tehran, video

Close


Close

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese arrived to play for the Asian Champions League.

The madness to see Cristiano Ronaldo in the world it reached greater heights. It’s impressive what the public does to have him close, see him, take a photo or have him sign autographs.

See also  Trump predicts a depression even more serious than the one of 1929 in the United States

But what happened recently before the game Al Nassr against him Persepolis for the Asian Champions League he surpassed all records.

(Borja breaks the drought with River Plate: unusual goal and particular celebration, video)(Shakira: unexpected reaction from Piqué to the singer’s visit to Barranquilla)

Awesome

The Portuguese team’s search engine was chased by an avalanche of people who wanted to see their idol.

It is the first day of group E and its arrival in Tehran has not left anyone indifferent. Since Al Nassr’s expedition arrived in the country, “the interest of football fans has been enormous,” says Marca from Spain.

And he adds: “Thousands of people have chased the team bus through the streets of the city chanting Cristiano Ronaldo’s name and with the aim of getting a photo with him.”

The Al Nassr group also includes Al-Duhail and FC Istiklol Dushanbebut the stampede caused by the Portuguese has no precedent.
(‘He is a Junior fan’: the images of Shakira and Piqué’s son at the Metropolitano)

See also  Alberto Juantorena debates between life and death in Cuba

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Cristiano #Ronaldo #impressive #stampede #Tehran #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
EU | Essayah criticizes threats from Eastern European countries to ban Ukraine’s grain imports

EU | Essayah criticizes threats from Eastern European countries to ban Ukraine's grain imports

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result