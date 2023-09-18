Cristiano Ronaldo causes impressive stampede in Tehran, video

The madness to see Cristiano Ronaldo in the world it reached greater heights. It’s impressive what the public does to have him close, see him, take a photo or have him sign autographs.

But what happened recently before the game Al Nassr against him Persepolis for the Asian Champions League he surpassed all records.

Awesome

The Portuguese team’s search engine was chased by an avalanche of people who wanted to see their idol.

It is the first day of group E and its arrival in Tehran has not left anyone indifferent. Since Al Nassr’s expedition arrived in the country, “the interest of football fans has been enormous,” says Marca from Spain.

And he adds: “Thousands of people have chased the team bus through the streets of the city chanting Cristiano Ronaldo’s name and with the aim of getting a photo with him.”

The Al Nassr group also includes Al-Duhail and FC Istiklol Dushanbebut the stampede caused by the Portuguese has no precedent.

