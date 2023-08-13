Al-Nassr has won the final of the Arab Champions Cup in a match that only Cristiano Ronaldo could destabilize. The Portuguese scored a double to overcome a game that was very difficult for them and gave Al-Nassr the first trophy in this competition.
How was the match?
The first 90 minutes were not enough to separate both teams, in a duel that was very even. Al-Hilal took the lead in the 50th minute with a goal from Michael, and in the 70th minute the VAR certified a red card for Abdulelah Al-Amri that left Al-Nassr one man down. Despite this, Cristiano Ronaldo found the back of the net 5 minutes later and sent the game into extra time. In minute 98′, Cristiano scored again to put his team ahead and overcome a very difficult game.
How is the classification of the competition now?
Al-Nassr had never won the competition, but at the first attempt with Cristiano Ronaldo they made history by becoming the sixth team from Saudi Arabia to become champion. In addition, it was the first final of the championship that they played in their history. Regarding the titles by country, Saudi Arabia surpasses Tunisia 9 titles to 7, increasing a difference that, seeing the transfer market, seems to be greater in the following years.
What is the next competition that Al-Nassr is playing?
Al-Nassr will play their first round of the Saudi Pro League in three days. Last season, the team of a newcomer Cristiano Ronaldo lost the competition on the last day.
From here, the team’s next 7 matches will be in the Saudi Pro League until September 24, when they will play the Kings Cup against Ohod Club.
|
Player
|
Equipment
|
goals
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
Al Nassr
|
6
|
Karim Benzema
|
Al Ittihad
|
3
|
Akram Afif
|
Al-Sadd
|
2
|
Ever Banega
|
Al Shabab
|
2
|
zizo
|
Zamalek
|
2
|
Salem Al-Dawsari
|
al hilal
|
2
|
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
|
al hilal
|
2
|
Equipment
|
championships
|
runners-up
|
al hilal
|
2
|
3
|
Al Shabab
|
2
|
1
|
Al-Ettifaq
|
2
|
0
|
Al Ittihad
|
1
|
3
|
Al Ahli
|
1
|
0
|
Al Nassr
|
1
|
0
