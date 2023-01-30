Cristiano Ronaldo spares no expense and shows his new watch worth more than 700,000 euros on social media

Without any shadow of a doubt, Cristiano Ronaldo he is one of the most loved and popular players in the world of football. Over the last period, the famous footballer has purchased a personal gift. It is a watch which has a value of over 700 thousand euros. Let’s find out all the details together.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently in Saudi Arabia where he plays for Al-Nassr football club. The famous footballer has decided not to spare any expense for his family personal purchases. Indeed, after the defeat of Al-Nassr against Al-Ittihad, the man allowed himself a little shopping.

One of Ronaldo’s latest signings is worth well over €700,000. It is a clock super luxurious characterized by 388 prestigious and rare stones which are called tsavorites. It took three years to make this jewel. To spread the news was the “Gazzetta.it”. According to reports from the latter, the famous footballer would have worn his new watch on some significant occasions in Saudi Arabia. On the other hand, he himself has shown it on his Instagram profile through a series of photo.

As for the brand, the watch in question belongs to the brand Jacob & Co and it is exactly one Caviar Tourbillon. Comprised of 18-karat 47mm white gold, the one-of-a-kind accessory is priced at 770 thousand euros.

Cristiano Ronaldo: the diamond given to Georgina Rodriguez

According to some rumors, at the beginning of January, the player would have given a extra luxurious ring to his partner Georgina Rodriguez. The jewel in question belongs to the famous brand Cartier it is encrusted with diamonds in white gold. As for its value, the latter would be around 696,130.04 euros.