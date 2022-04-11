On Saturday 9 April 2022, the match between Manchester and Everton was played in Liverpool, which won 1-0. Due to the defeat, Cristiano Ronaldo he let himself go to a tough guy vent breaking the phone to a child. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently ended up in the crosshairs of controversy on the web. Following the defeat Manchester United against Everton, the Portuguese forward went on a rampage. While he left the field he became the protagonist of a brutal gesture that no one ever expected.

While the footballer, taken by anger, was abandoning the field hit something with his hand towards a fan. Thanks to a video who filmed the entire episode and went viral on the web within a few hours, it can be understood that the object hit by Ronaldo was the smartphone of one of his fans.

To tell thehappened it was the mother of the child victim of the brutal gesture. The lady decided to issue a ‘interview to “Liverpool Echo” stating that his 14-year-old son, who also suffers from autism, no longer wants to return to the stadium:

Ronaldo attacked my son, Jake is autistic and suffers from dyspraxia and is now angry and upset. He filmed all the Manchester United players because we were close to the tunnel. Then he put down the phone because Ronaldo had pulled his sock down and his leg was bleeding. He wanted to see what it was all about. Ronaldo broke my son’s phone and kept walking. My son was crying, he doesn’t want to go back to the stadium anymore. I would have known if Jake was waving the phone close to his face, but he wasn’t.

In the light ofmistake committed, Cristano Ronaldo decided to apologize to the boy through a long post posted on his Instagram profile. These were the words of the Portuguese forward: