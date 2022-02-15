Cristiano Ronaldo has finally scored again for Manchester United after six league games. The 37-year-old Portuguese thus gave his club 3 points in the make-up match against Brighton & Hove Albion (2-0). Ronaldo’s last goal in the Premier League was against Burnley on December 30.
