Cristiano Ronaldo He stated this Wednesday that “something very special and positive is felt” in the Portuguese team with the arrival as coach of Roberto Martínez, and assured that he is “well shot and prepared to play” under the orders of the Spanish coach.

In a press conference prior to Thursday’s Euro 2024 qualifying match against Liechtenstein, Cristiano analyzed the first days under Martínez, who has brought “fresh air” to the squad. Besides, spoke for the first time about his controversial departure from Manchester United.

(You can read: Cristiano Ronaldo exploded: unexpected response to shouts of ‘Messi!’ in Arabia).

Speak ‘CR7’

Cristiano Ronaldo lives strong moments of tension with his Manchester United team. Photo: Antonio Pedro Santos. EFE

“What we experience in the national team is very positive. It feels something special and positive. The intensity is very good, it’s different. I’m sure that the team will be prepared for whatever comes and that Portugal will be a team with more attack”, stated.

Cristiano also highlighted the “dynamics” that Martínez brings to training: “He’s always on the move, there aren’t many stops. Always connected, that’s how I like it, that’s how I am in life.”

On a personal level, Cristiano said he was “very happy to come back and be able to help Portugal”, and that his “motivation is intact”. “I love playing with the national team (…), if they think I’m an asset, I’ll always give my best. This is my home and I feel very good here,” she asserted.

Now at Saudi Al Nassr, Cristiano, 38, promised that he is “well rounded, ready to play.” “I feel prepared,” he said.

Cristiano Ronaldo: “Manchester United? When we are at the top of the mountain, we often don’t see what’s below. I went through a bad phase of my career, I have no problems admitting that. But life moves on”. 🔴 #MUFC “I understood who are real friends in that difficult moment”. pic.twitter.com/cQIv2HQLfp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 22, 2023

‘I’m a better man’

Ronaldo also addressed his controversial departure from Manchester United at the end of 2022, and assured that this stage of his life “was a pretty big learning experience”, but that he is now “a better man”.



“Everything that happens in life has a reason to happen. I am grateful to have gone through some things in life to be able to see who is on my side”he stated.

The Portuguese star maintains that “there is no time for regrets”: “Life goes on and, whether I have done it well or not, it has been part of my growth.”

“When you’re on top of the mountain, you often can’t see what’s below. Now I’m more prepared and that learning was important, because I’ve never been through it, like in the last few months. Now I’m a better man.” commented.

EFE

More news