If things are not going well on the pitch, there is more to rejoice. It is today the news that Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has bought the most expensive villa in Portugal. Although it is still under construction, the current value is 11 million dollars but once the works are completed, it will exceed 21 million. The Portuguese national team captain made a strong investment in the Quinta Marinha area, located in the Cascais region, 40 minutes from Lisbon.

Luxury The luxurious house on several floors has a large garden, two swimming pools, one indoor and one outdoor. In addition, it will have a garage where to store the vast collection of cars purchased by Ronaldo, among which stand out: Bugatti Centodieci, Bugatti Chiron, Ferrari Monza SP2, McLaren Senna, Mercedes G-Wagon Brabus, Ferrari F12, Lamborghini Aventador LP700, Bentley Flying Spur , among others. The house consists of 2,720 square meters divided over three floors with an outdoor space of another 544 square meters. which includes several gardens, an outdoor and indoor swimming pool, a gym, a tennis court and a garage for more than 20 cars. The huge villa will also have two adjacent houses where guests can stay.