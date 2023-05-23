It seems that the days are numbered for Cristiano Ronaldo in football Saudi Arabia, but leaving will not be easy for the world figure.

It is pointed out that he is fed up, that he does not want to stay anymore and that he already has a plan to leave Al Nassr, at least that is what is noticed.

unexpected twist

The media say that the Portuguese has realized several harsh realities and that the situation in the country is not the best, so he and his family would be bored.

Their environment has left clues as to what is happening, they have warned on social networks that the situation bores them, that they are not happy and that the goal is to leave, find a place in a European team.

Cristiano Ronaldo, in action against Al Hilal. Photo: Fayez Nureldine. AFP

However, he has a big problem: his contract. Ronaldo is tied to the club for two and a half more seasons and a contract of 200 million euros for each of the campaigns.

The march would entail the payment of a large sum for his compensation. Experts claim that the FIFA Player Transfer Statute Regulations clearly states that “in all cases, the party that terminates the contract undertakes to pay compensation”.

“In addition to the obligation to pay compensation, the regulation establishes imposing sporting sanctions on a player who terminates a contract during the protected period. As is the case with the Portuguese who, given his age, is currently 37 years old, it includes two years from the signing of the new contract, ”says Mundo Deportivo.

And he adds: “The sanction will consist of a four-month restriction on his eligibility to play in any official match. It should be remembered that in the case of Manchester United there was an agreement with the English club for its termination. That explains why he was not penalized.”

