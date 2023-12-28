Cristiano Ronaldo He is having a spectacular end to the year, with Al Nassr scoring a goal, to the point that he is on his way to being the best scorer of the calendar year.

The Portuguese scored two new goals this week in his team's victory against Al Ittihad and reached the annual figure of 53 goals, above Kane and Mbappéwho is 52.

Ronaldo still has one game left to close the year, and it will be this Saturday in a duel against Al Taawon.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo, 38 years old, published a photo on his social networks in a gym, in which he showed off his splendid physique, going viral and generating praise for his great physical shape, which the footballer rejoices about from time to time.

The photo already has more than 82 thousand comments on the social network Instagram, where it has more than 615 million followers.

SPORTS

