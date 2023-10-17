In a dazzling display of skill and tenacity, Cristiano Ronaldo has reaffirmed his position as one of the best scorers in the world. In the recent confrontation between Portugal and Bosnia-Herzegovina, the legendary striker, at 38 years old, not only achieved a double, but also He is positioned as the top scorer in 2023, accumulating 40 goals in his personal account.
Surprisingly, Ronaldo continues to achieve success in the world of football despite playing in a lesser-known league, the Saudi league, specifically with Al Nassr. Demonstrating his indisputable quality, the Portuguese has made it clear that the goal does not understand borders or competitions, and his dominance in the scoring aspect has not weakened in the slightest.
Despite this dazzling performance and his status as the year’s top scorer, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has not been included in the list of nominees for the prestigious football distinction. This fact raises questions about the fairness in the selection of candidates and the real assessment of scoring ability in today’s football.
It is curious that prominent scorers in European leagues such as Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski and Kylian Mbappé, with great renown and media presence, have accumulated fewer goals than the tireless Ronaldo so far in 2023. This fact only underlines their amazing ability to finding the back of the net and its ability to remain current on the world football scene.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s legacy continues to grow and his ability to score goals transcends borders and leagues. Despite not being nominated for the Ballon d’Or this year, his impact and legacy on football remain undeniable, leaving his fans waiting with anticipation for what the future holds for this true master of goal.
