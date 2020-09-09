This was the goal of the goal Ronaldo, 35, scored his first goal of the match via a free-kick in the 45th minute shortly before halftime. He then scored his second goal for himself and the team in the 73rd minute. Portugal’s team will now visit France in October for their third match. At the same time, in another match played in Paris, the 2018 World Cup winners France returned after trailing by one goal while repeating the World Cup final and defeated the 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia 4–2.

World record target Ronaldo also became the second footballer in the world to score 100 international goals. Ronaldo now has 101 goals. Before them, Iran’s Ali Dei had scored 100 goals. He has a world record 109 international goals. If Ronaldo scores 9 goals, Ali’s record of Iran will not only break but also make the world record for scoring the most goals in football.

Ready for 109 goals Ronaldo said after this achievement, ‘I managed to reach the goal of scoring 100 goals and now I am ready for the record (109). This is step by step. I am not obsessed because I believe records come naturally. ‘

LondonStar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is not called a goal machine. He is counted among the best strikers in the current round. He also scored his 100th goal for Portugal when he landed against Sweden in the UEFA Nations League match. His charismatic performance helped the team win 2–0. Ronaldo scored both goals in the match. This is Portugal’s second consecutive win in Group 3. He defeated Croatia 4–1 in the first match at home.