For some time now, many celebrities have known how to take advantage of their popularity to create their own channels. Youtube and thus have an extra income to what they are already generating, and they do this with videos that regularly tell us about their life in the form of blogs, which are usually made by a hired editor. And recently a sports star has joined the video page of Googlebeing on this occasion Cristiano Ronaldowho has already gained a lot of audience.

This footballer, who is considered one of the most iconic of all time, has taken a new step in his career by launching his own channel. YouTubecalled UR Christian. Within hours, his channel has already captured the massive attention of millions of followers, consolidating itself as an immediate success.

She recently unveiled her new digital project. With just one day online, the channel already has 18 posts, including regular videos and shorts, which offer a glimpse of the type of content her fans can expect. Since its inception, the channel surpassed 3 million subscribers in its first three hours, a reflection of the enormous following that Ronaldo has on social networks, where it already dominates platforms such as Instagram, X and Facebook with millions of followers.

The channel’s presentation video has been viewed more than 300,000 times, while one of the most popular videos, in which Ronaldo He shares the screen with his wife Georgina Rodriguezhas surpassed 560,000 views. These numbers continue to grow rapidly as more fans join the project.

The channel’s content is varied, although football, as expected, features prominently. Videos range from analysis of key moments in his career, such as his first goal for Portugal at Euro 2004, to free-kick challenges with his son, Cristiano Jr. However, there is also room for trivia, games and family time. In the presentation with Georgina, the couple expresses their desire to show that, despite fame and success, they try to lead as normal a life as possible.

This debut of Cristiano Ronaldo in YouTube underlines its ability to reinvent itself and continue connecting with its global audience, now through new digital platforms.

Author’s note: Having more social media is always a good way to keep communicating with fans. And if you can monetize it, I guess it’s not bad at all.