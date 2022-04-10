Cristiano Ronaldo is in the eye of the hurricane of the English press after a video became popular in which, after Manchester United’s defeat against Everton, in the recent day of the Premier League, it is seen how the Portuguese star throws the cell phone to the floor to a fanatic who was recording it.

Over the hours, details of what happened have been confirmed. According to the ‘Liverpool Echo’, the affected fan would have been Jake Harding, a 14-year-old minor who is “autistic and suffers from dyspraxia”according to what his mother, Sarah Kelly, told the media in question.

‘He is an autistic child, attacked by a footballer’

The mother was the one who shared the images of the child’s hand and cell phone. Photo: EFE, Facebook: Sarah Kelly

“He is an autistic child and has been attacked by a soccer player, that is how I see it as a mother. He is really upset about it and completely discourages him from going back to a match. This is the first football game in which he has been and this has happened … ”, expressed Kelly, from the outset, in dialogue with the ‘Echo’.

“He filmed all the United players walking. And then he put the phone down because Ronaldo had pulled his sock down and his leg was bleeding. He put the phone down to see what it was, he didn’t even speak to him…”added the woman about the moment in which it is seen how Ronaldo throws the cell phone to the floor to the young fan.

(Also: Egan Bernal: the millionaire who cost him medical care after the accident).

About the effects of the attack, the woman said: “I was crying, I was in shock, Jacob was in complete shock, he’s autistic and also has dyspraxia, so he didn’t really digest what was happening until he got home…“.

“We had an absolutely brilliant day until those last few seconds when they came off the pitch. It completely ruined the day and left a bad taste in our mouths.”

Then, in a ‘post’ on Facebook, the woman was dispatched against Cristiano Ronaldo:

“I am really in ‘shock’ that a footballer has attacked a child in this way. These footballers are thugs. He is also a father… how would he feel if his son was attacked like this?“.

(Keep reading: Is James Rodríguez injured? This says Córdova, his coach in Qatar).

local police investigate

“Merseyside Police can confirm that they are investigating an incident at the Everton vs. Manchester United match, at Goodison Park, which involved a United player walking off the pitch. We will speak to all parties involved.”communicated the Police of the county where the incident occurred.

@MerseyPolice can confirm that they’re carrying out an investigating following an incident at the #EVEMAN match at Goodison involving a @ManUtd player as they were walking off the pitch and will be speaking to all parties involved. — MerPol Everton FC (@MerPolEFC) April 10, 2022

Ronaldo apologizes

“It is never easy to deal with emotions in difficult times like the ones we are experiencing. However, we always have to be respectful, patient and set an example for all young people who love football. I would like to apologize for my incident and if possible I would like to invite this supporter to watch a match at Old Trafford as a show of fair play and sportsmanshipCristiano Ronaldo wrote on his Instagram account.

(You can read: Leclerc wins the Australian Grand Prix and is more of a leader than ever).

On the apologies of CR7, neither Sarah Kelly nor her son have spoken about it.

SPORTS