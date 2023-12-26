Cristiano Ronaldowho will turn 39 next February, scored again with his Saudi Arabian team, Al Nassr, and twice, and established himself as the tournament's top scorer and best world scorer in 2023.

Ronaldo had already surpassed the Norwegian in total goals for 2023 Erling Haaland and now it surpasses English by one Harry Kane and the french Kylian Mbappereaching 53 goals.

Ronaldo confirmed that he is infallible from the penalty spot, scoring two new goals this Tuesday in Al Nassr's victory against Al Ittihad, Karim Benzema.



The Portuguese scored the first goal for the partial 1-1 draw, at minute 19. Then, he scored the goal for the 3-2 advantage, at minute 78. In the end, it was a 5-2 victory for his team as a visitor, with contribution from Mané , who did the last two.

Three minutes after the referee ruled out Cristiano's goal for offside

Ronaldo, Al Ittihad took the lead in the 14th with a goal from Moroccan Abderrazak Hamdallah in a good individual play and after a one-two with Benzema.

Only five minutes later Al Nassr equalized the duel with the first goal from Cristiano Ronaldo, who converted a penalty taken by Benzema himself on Ali Lajami. The Portuguese striker, very active throughout the duel, came close to scoring in the 22nd minute by sending a whip to the crossbar.

And Al Nassr took the lead for the first time in the 38th minute, when Brazilian Anderson Talisca cut down two defenders inside the area. Argentine Marcelo Gallardo's Al Ittihad brought the score back to a draw in the 51st minute.

Abderrazak Hamdallah completed his double with a header by finishing off a free kick taken from the right by Brazilian Igor Coronado. Cristiano Ronaldo came close to scoring again in the 61st minute with a direct free kick that narrowly missed the mark. But seven later the Portuguese star put his team ahead again, again from a penalty and after a slap from Fabinho on Otavio that cost the former a second warning and expulsion. With one less on the pitch, Al Ittihad finally unraveled.

And Portuguese Luis Castro's team took advantage of it, putting more ground in the way with two goals in close succession against Senegalese Sadio Mané in the 75th and 82nd minutes to round off the win.

Al Nassr remains second in the Saudi league standings, seven points behind the leader, Al Hilal. Al Ittihad is sixth with 28 after suffering its third consecutive defeat.

Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹 reaches 52 goals in 2023 and equals the figure held by Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappé. He billed Gallardo's Al-Ittihad. In February he will turn 39. The competition to be the top scorer in the world is incredible.pic.twitter.com/uSVtb3k0Jw — VarskySports (@VarskySports) December 26, 2023

Ladies and gentlemen, with you, the world's top scorer of 2023: Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro 🇵🇹. He reached 53 shouts in the year and surpassed Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappé. Synonym of stainless.pic.twitter.com/pVl3ZRV6gM — VarskySports (@VarskySports) December 26, 2023

PABLO ROMERO

Sports with EFE

