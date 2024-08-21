Cristiano Ronaldo and the separation agreement with Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez have reportedly signed a separation agreement following the birth of their first daughter, Alana Martina.

Portuguese broadcaster TV Guia revealed this, according to which, in the event of separation, the Portuguese footballer would have to guarantee the model a lifetime allowance of 100 thousand euros.

Not only that: according to these rumors, Georgina Rodriguez would also be entitled to “Villa Ronaldo”, the splendid 4,000 square meter home that the Portuguese champion purchased in 2010 for 5 million euros.

In the meantime, despite denials from both, rumors are growing that the two have been in crisis for some time now: according to rumors from Portugal, the two are together only for the love of their five children, the three he had with a surrogate mother and the two he had with Georgina.

Rumors recently denied by the footballer himself who in an interview declared: “My family is always with me, Gio is with me in all my projects and I am with hers. She is making her way and I support her 100 percent. She will always be with me and I will be with her, the two of us together are much stronger”.