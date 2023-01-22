Cristiano Ronaldo and the incredible number of shirts he sells per day, video

The Cameroonian international vincent aboubakarwithout gap in the Al Nassr after the arrival to the Saudi club of Cristiano Ronaldoreturn to Besiktas a year and a half after leaving istanbulthe Turkish team announced on Saturday.

“Vincent Aboubakar is officially a Black Eagle, again!” Besiktas wrote on Twitter certifying the return of the scorer on the eve of his 31st anniversary, after two seasons at the Turkish Super League club (2016-2017 and 2020-2021). .

The Indomitable Lions captain reluctantly found himself at the center of a curious situation in early January, when his home club Al-Nassr broke his contract to free up one of the eight foreign player slots allowed. by the Saudi federation, thus allowing the reception of the Portuguese star Ronaldo.

sales record

Ronaldo is ready to officially debut with his new team and will do so this Sunday, which has aroused total euphoria.

The striker, since he arrived at Saudi Arabiahas not stopped general madness with the fans of the club with which he signed.

A special envoy from the Spanish newspaper Marca indicates that the sale of follies is overwhelming.

It is noted that the club sells about 400 shirts with the number 7 on the back and Ronaldo’s last name.

The cost is approximately 100 dollars, which indicates what it costs to have a player of that name.

