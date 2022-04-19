Cristiano Ronaldo’s family and colleagues have joined in grief over the loss of his son

In recent days Cristiano Ronaldo was forced to announce tragic news to all his fans. The Portuguese forward and his partner have lost one of the twins that the latter was carrying in her womb. In light of this, there have been many solidarity messages by his entire family and colleagues.

It was October 2021 when Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez had declared to the world of the web that they were pregnant with twins. However, a few days ago, at the time of giving birth, one of the two children is died while the little sister was born regularly. To give theannouncement it was the same footballer through a post posted on his Instagram profile:

It is with our deepest sadness that we must announce that our baby is dead. It is the greatest pain any parent can experience. Only the birth of our baby gives us the strength to live this moment with a little hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their assistance and support.

In light of the tragedy, the whole family del footballer and his colleagues showed him their support and comfort. In particular Ronaldo’s sister, Katia Aveirashared a photo which portrays the couple on his Instagram profile writing:

I love you and my heart is all on your side. May God take care of everything and strengthen your path more and more … Our little angel is already in our father’s womb, and our little girl who is standing here, strong and healthy, will teach us more and more that only love matters …

The affection for Cristiano Ronaldo also came from all over the world of football. In fact, his too squadManchester United, joined the footballer’s pain:

Your pain is our pain. We send love and strength to you and your family right now.

Between Colleagues who have shown closeness to him we find Alex Talles, Diogo Dalot, David De Gea and Marcus Rashford who has tweeted: