Cristiano Ronaldo talks about the death of his son Angel

Cristiano Ronaldo tells the drama experienced by the death of the child Angel: “His death has led me to be even more of a father, more tender”. The footballer cannot hold back tears during an interview with Piers Morgan and talks about the loss of him. “Dad, where is the other kid?” his children asked him when he returned home from the hospital with his partner Georgina Rodríguez after childbirth. Only the twin was with them Beautiful Esmeraldawhile Angel was born lifeless.

“When you have a child, you expect everything to be normal. And instead you find yourself having to face certain things, you wonder why this is happening to you”, the words of CR7 during the interview.

Cristiano Ronaldo recounted how he explained to the children about Angel’s death: “We were at the table, we decided it was time to be honest with them too. So we said that he went to heaven, but he is still part of our life. His death has led me to be even more of a father, more tender ”. The Manchester United footballer added: “The children understand, they say: ‘Dad I did it for Angel’. And they point to the sky. I like it because it’s part of their lives. I don’t lie to my children, I tell the truth, even if it was a difficult process.”

Cristiano Ronaldo talks about the death of his son Angel: “Georgina and I have often asked ourselves ‘why us?’

Angel’s ashes are found in a chapel that Cristiano Ronaldo built in the basement of the house, where there are also the remains of his father, José Dinis Aveiro, who died in 2005. “I will keep them by my side for the rest of my life. If I talk to them? Of course, always, they are always by my side. They help me be a better person, a better dad. And that’s something I’m proud of.”

“Losing a child is hard to accept, Georgina and I have often asked ourselves ‘why us?’ But we had to be strong for Bella. It’s crazy how a person can be so happy and so sad at the same time. You don’t know whether to cry or smile. You don’t know how to behave. I can’t find the words to explain how I felt in those moments” said the former Real Madrid and Juventus striker.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has recently flown to Qatar with the Portugal national team to attack the only great goal he has in his glorious career as a footballer: the World Cup.

