According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, Cristiano Ronaldo he would be in full sentimental crisis with his partner Georgina Rodriguez. Some Portuguese media have taken care of bringing out further details on the matter. Let’s find out together what is happening in detail.

Over the past few days, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez they were engulfed in a media scandal. Indeed, the numerous rumors about them alleged separation ongoing do not subside. According to some Portuguese newspapers, the famous footballer not only has no intention of marrying his partner but is also tired of her lifestyle.

Although they are related by 2016, the two never intended to get married. Indeed, according to some, the couple will never talk about marriage. It was the psychologist who revealed it Quintin Aries during the broadcast Noite Das Estrelas:

Cristiano is not happy. Georgina spends the day locked up in a shopping mall in Riyadh and this is one of the reasons why the footballer is starting to find this story not very funny.

It’s not all. The reason of the alleged break would be related to the lifestyle of Georgina Rodriguez:

Georgina does nothing but spend and spend and worst of all thinks she lives up to Ronaldo’s standards. And he doesn’t like that.

Also, to make a intervention the journalist also thought about the matter Leo Caeiro. The latter claimed that their romance is built on marketing strategies: