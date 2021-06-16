After Cristiano Ronaldo, who moved Coca-Cola bottles from his press conference table, Paul Pogba does the same with beer. But be careful not to joke with the sponsors of the European Championships, as the lawyer explains Leone Zilio, expert in sponsorship and sports law of the international professional firm Rödl & Partner: “A possible damage to image could derive from what happened: on the one hand due to the lack of exposure of the brand, since it is assumed that those bottles were positioned there by virtue of a sponsorship contract signed between multinational and the organizers of the Tournament and on the other for the message of implicit distance “.

However, in terms of communication it is also possible to turn episodes of this kind in one’s favor: “Unfortunately, these things in this profession can happen and are unpredictable and unmanageable – he explains Vicky Gitto president of ADCI Art Directors Club, the association of Italian advertisers – But not all evil comes to harm – explains the advertiser – where today in communication the skill of the brands lies in riding these events which then have a great viralization on media and social networks, immediately finding an answer to make fun of and overturn a media event in the positive, perhaps originally negative. So my advice is to act immediately, also because reaction times are fundamental in so-called ‘instant’ communication, which must be as fast as the speed of fruition of that message “.