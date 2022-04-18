Cristiano Ronaldo sent to his social networks to inform this Monday about the death of one of his children. In the statement, both the footballer and Georgina Rodíguez said: “We are devastated by this loss and ask for privacy at this difficult time.”

The couple announced on October 28, 2021 that they were expecting twins, a girl and a boy. On Monday, while Georgina was in labor, one of the babies died. In the Instagram post, the couple took the opportunity to thank the medical staff who treated Georgina and affirm that, although the loss of their baby is painful, the birth of their daughter keeps them strong. The couple has not spoken again.

Cristiano and Georgina had their first daughter, Alana Martina, in 2017. Cristiano had already had his three children through artificial insemination; the eldest, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, and the twins Eva and Mateo.

Other celebrities who have also lost their children

In 2019, the NFL (National Football League) player lost the fifth child he had with his wife Jazmyn. The child, whom they named Marlo, was 6 months old when he died.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

In 2020, the couple reported that due to complications during the pregnancy, Chrissy had a premature delivery, and their third child had not survived. The model revealed on social networks that normally she and John were not in the habit of naming their children before they were born, but this time, they had already chosen that Jack would be the name of her third child.

Jacqueline Bracamontes and Martin Fuentes

In the book “La catwalk of my life” the Mexican actress revealed that in 2013 she and her husband were expecting two twins, but due to pregnancy complications, one of the babies was born dead.

Sylvester Stallone

​The actor who played ‘Rocky Balboa’ lost his only son, Sage, in 2012, when he suffered a heart attack at the age of 36. ​

Sylvester Stallone in ‘Rocky’ and in the promotion of the film ‘Rambo 5: The Last Mission’. Photo: United Artists / Jose Mendez. EFE

