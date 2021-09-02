Ángel Di María had a glorious career. He had the luxury of playing for Real Madrid, Manchester United and PSG and surrounded himself with big stars over the last few years. Fideo shared a team with all kinds of stars and now he was encouraged to choose the top 5.
The big surprise was the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, but it had to do with a style that the Argentine likes more. Here the top 5.
“I was very surprised,” Di Maria said of his Real Madrid teammate. Pure class.
Together they played for Real Madrid and the Argentine did not hide his admiration. “When he came to the club, he was not what he was after. He had an incredible class.”
His partner at PSG. He was surprised by its quality and was encouraged to put it on the podium.
“For me it is top of the top”, affirmed on the player of the PSG. One of the big surprises on the list.
A position that there were no doubts. Historical teammates in the National Team and now sharing plants in PSG. Fideo has already said that he is fulfilling a dream and will seek to enjoy it in every match and training session.
