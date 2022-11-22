The decision was by mutual agreement; the athlete’s salary of BRL 3.3 million per week is the highest in the Premier League

Manchester United announced this Tuesday (22.Nov.2022) the termination of the contract with the Portuguese player Cristiano Ronaldo, 37 years old, which had more than 7 months of duration. The English club said in a statement that the decision was by mutual agreement. Here’s the full (152 KB, in English).

“The club thanks him for his immense contribution over two spells at Old Trafford and wishes him and his family the best for the future.”says the text. On your Twitter profile, Cristiano Ronaldo said he loves the club and the fans. He stated that the moment seems “sure to look for a new challenge” and wished the team success.

In July, the British newspaper Mirror reported that Manchester United’s main sponsors were pressuring the club to keep the striker in their squad. According to the publication, they wanted to take advantage of the Portuguese athlete’s commercial reach for more than one season.

Adidas, Chevrolet and DHL are some of the team’s sponsors.

According to the specialized website Transfermarket, Cristiano Ronaldo is valued at €20 million (BRL 110.5 million at current quotations). Manchester United paid the same amount to Italian club Juventus in 2021 to buy the player. At the quotation at the time, the value corresponded to R$ 122.6 million.

The athlete’s salary was agreed at £ 515,000 (R $ 3.3 million) per week. Cristiano Ronaldo receives the highest payment in the English league, the Premier League.

Before, the player played for Manchester United from 2003 to 2009. During his two spells at the club, the Portuguese scored 145 goals in 346 matches. He has also won 10 titles, which include a Champions League, 1 Club World Cup and 3 Premier League titles.

Cristiano Ronaldo makes his debut at the Qatar World Cup on Thursday (Nov 24) for the Portuguese national team against Ghana, in Group H.

