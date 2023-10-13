Portugal won the ticket for Euro 2024 by beating Slovakia 3-2, with a double from the immortal Cristiano Ronaldothis Friday in Porto.

CR7 does not stop making history. Before the match, He was honored by reaching 200 matches with his country’s national team.

Cristiano was applauded by the stands and received a trophy before the game against the Slovaks, something that his mother, Dolores Aveiro, celebrated excitedly and crying.

Already in the match, Gonçalo Ramos (18) and Ronaldo scored twice for the Portuguese (29 from a penalty and 72), although they ended up suffering after David Hancko (69) and Stanislav Lobotka (80) scored for the Elovacos.

With his two goals this Friday, Cristiano became the fifth player in history to surpass the 100 goal mark with his team, scoring in three different decades.

This is how Portugal qualified for Euro 2024

Outstanding leader in group J with a full 21 points after seven games played, Portugal is already unreachable by the rest of the teams in the bracket, with Slovakia occupying second place with 13 points.

Luxembourg, which tied 1-1 in Iceland, is third with 11 points, two more than Bosnia, which won 2-0 on its visit to Liechtenstein.

