With two goals in 22 minutes plus another later, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat trick in the victory of Al Nassr, second in the Saudi league, over Abha (0-8), penultimate, to increase his record for the current year to 36 goals in 35 games, eight in the four most recent official matches of your team.

As Euro 2024 loomsthe last one for the Portuguese star, now 39 years old, and assumes an undisputed role in Roberto Martínez's scheme in the Portuguese team, after the controversy in Qatar with Fernando Santos, Cristiano does not stop scoring goals in recent times in the Saudi team: in their last 17 official matches they have scored a goal in 13 of them.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat trick against Al Tai. Photo:AFP Share

The last three this Tuesday. First he opened the scoring in the 11th minute with 0-1 and then increased the difference in the 22nd with 0-2, within the Al Nassr starting eleven, alongside goalkeeper David Ospina, center back Aymeric Laporte, full back Álex Telles or the attacker Sadio Mané, who extended the lead in the 33rd minute with the score 0-3.

The 0-4, in the 42nd minute, was also from Cristiano, who was the assistant of Abdulmajeed Al Sulayhim's 0-5 just before half-time.

At half-time the Portuguese attacker was replaced, as was Mané. His team scored three more goals, scored by Abdulrahman Ghareeb and Abdulaziz Al Elewai, twice.

SPORTS AND EFE

More sports news