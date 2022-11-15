Cristiano Ronaldo: ‘My daughter is in hospital, that’s why I missed the pre-season. Manchester United didn’t believe me’

Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time he told the reason for not participating in the pre-season with the Manchester United. “I was unable to participate in the pre-season due to family problems. The board of directors and the president of Manchester United did not believe that something was going wrong. It made me feel bad”, the words of CR7 during the interview granted to the journalist Piers Morgan (will be broadcast in full in the next few days). “It hurts. We spent a week in hospital but they doubted my words. The Manchester United managers didn’t seem to believe 100% that my newborn daughter was ill. It’s painful, because they didn’t take my word for it.”

Cristiano Ronaldo: “Manchester United betrayed me. No respect for Ten Hag”

In the past few hours another extract had come out in which Cristiano Ronaldo had attacked i Red Devils and their coach. “I feel betrayed by Manchester United, they made me a black sheep. No respect ten Hag, because he never showed respect for me. If you don’t respect me, I will never respect you.” And again: “Since Sir Alex Ferguson left, I haven’t seen any changes in the club. Nothing has changed. There has been zero progress.”

Ronaldo, Manchester United facing millionaire fine. CR7 to Chelsea in January?

The Manchester United he made it known that “he will evaluate his answer once the facts have been ascertained”: we are talking about Huge fine on the way (one million pounds) for Cristiano Ronaldo. And then the sale could come in January. The divorce between CR7 and the Old Trafford club seems inevitable. Rumors are back in fashion Chelsea: in the summer the blues seemed ready to buy, the coach of the time Thomas Tuchel blew up the deal. Now the German mister is gone and the American tycoon Todd Boehly could treat himself to the 5-time Ballon d’Or. But for now we’re just hearing the rumors, the January transfer market is a month and a half away. With the 2022 World Cup in Qatar about to start and will see Cristiano Ronaldo protagonist with Portugal.

Subscribe to the newsletter

