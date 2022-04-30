Sunday, May 1, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo and his newborn daughter: an image of much love

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 30, 2022
in Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo during a Manchester United training session.

Photo:

Instagram: @Christian

Cristiano Ronaldo during a Manchester United training session.

The Portuguese does not escape the functions of dad.

Cristiano Ronaldo lives emotional days, after the death of one of his children, but life has given him better moments.

The Portuguese, who is trying to avoid a catastrophe with Manchester United, showed his facet as a father in a photo on his social networks.

Crsitano Ronaldo, who is getting ready for one more match with United, is seen with his baby on his lapin an image that goes around the world.

