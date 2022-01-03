Cristiano Ronaldo entered the field with the captain’s armband as Old Trafford roared. An important game was coming for the Red Devils who had the opportunity to get hooked again to the fight for the Champions League. The heated atmosphere made us anticipate a frantic match in which two teams, who are not usually afraid of anything, would go for victory. Nothing is further from reality.
A rather boring first half led us to half-time with a more than fair scoreless draw. Those of Manchester had the few occasions but they were not able to materialize them. You could not escape the victory at home, with the bracelet and with a fans devoted to their own.
This team does not finish carburating and it was demonstrated in the last minutes of the match when João Moutinho caught a ball in the front and changed the stick so that David de Gea was unable to stop him. The Wolves went home with three points that taste like gold, and Manchester United, one more week, leaves their fans wanting more, eager to start winning.
Much has to change the dynamics of this team if they want to play the Champions League next season. Both West Ham, Tottenham, and Arsenal are much more reliable teams today, not to mention Manchester City, Chelsea or Liverpool.
These are difficult times for the Red Devils but if there is someone who is not daunted by anything, it is Cristiano Ronaldo. The attitude of the Portuguese is irreproachable, and whether the results arrive or not, he is being the best of the season.
