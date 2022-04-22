The Portuguese posted a happy shot on Instagram holding the little sister of the little one who didn’t make it. And he thanks all the fans

The pain is still there and always will be. But now the Ronaldo family has returned home. And she wants to start over with her own family that has a small, newcomer. So the champion posted a photo of their smiles on Instagram, finally together: «Home sweet home. Gio and our little girl are finally with us ».

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS