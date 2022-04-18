GS Monday, April 18, 2022, 9:18 p.m.



“It is with our deepest sadness that we have to announce the passing of our son. It is the greatest pain that parents can feel. This is how the statement that Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez have published on their social networks begins. “Only the birth of our daughter gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness,” added the couple, who have asked for privacy at this difficult time after thanking the medical team that has treated Georgina for their “care and support”.

The statement, signed by both, ends with some emotional words to the baby they have lost: «You are our angel. We will always love you.”