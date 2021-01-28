Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodríguez are being investigated in Italy for having bypassed the restrictions to stop the pandemic that govern the transalpine country and have traveled to a spa in the Alps to celebrate her birthday. According to local media, the couple moved on Tuesday from Turin, the city in which they reside, to a luxurious seaside resort about 150 kilometers away, in the snow in Courmayeur at the foot of Mont Blanc, in the neighboring region of Valle d’Aosta. to celebrate the birthday of Georgina, who has turned 27 years old. They spent a couple of days there, taking advantage of the fact that the Juventus forward had not been called up to play the quarterfinals against Spal de Ferrara that was played last Wednesday, and even, attending to the local press, they uploaded some images to their social networks that they later deleted. The current regulations decreed by the Italian Government to limit coronavirus infections prohibit transfers between two regions that are in the orange zone, as is the case. Displacements are only allowed in few exceptions, such as for urgent reasons or to access a second home. For no reason to prove the need for their trip, the couple faces a fine of 400 euros.

It is not the first time that the soccer star has ended up in the middle of the storm for bypassing the restrictions imposed to stop the pandemic. Last October, the player traveled from Italy to Portugal to play there with the Portuguese team and the transfer back to Turin made him already infected with coronavirus. He assured that he had complied with all the necessary security measures in the trips both in the private plane first and later in the ambulance that took him to his luxurious mansion.

But the event raised great controversy and the Italian Sports Minister, Vincenzo Spadafora considered that the player had violated Italian protocol when he left the transalpine country to concentrate on Portugal. “I shouldn’t go to Portugal,” Spadafora said. Cristiano Ronaldo defended himself and starred in a cross reproach with the Italian leader. “It’s all a lie. I did things well. I complied with all protocols. And I will always fulfill them ”, he responded immediately in a video broadcast live on Instagram for his millions of followers. From then on, the tone grew lighted and the minister ended up accusing the soccer star of having an “arrogant” and “disrespectful behavior towards institutions.” “These great champions feel a bit above the rest. When a person is well known, he should have the responsibility to think and be an example, ”Spadafora replied on a television program. The footballer decided at that time to settle the controversy: “I don’t like getting into polemics and debates. I have my opinion, obviously, but there will be another moment to give my opinion on what is happening, “he said.

Cristiano Ronaldo spent the quarantine that lasted almost a month, until he overcame the coronavirus, at his home in Turin. Although he missed the competition, he continued exercising in his private gym, as he himself showed on his social networks. His family continued to live in the same house, although he was alone in a different apartment and did not maintain any contact with them at that time, to respect the strict confinement to which he must submit.