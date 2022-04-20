Katia Aveiro, sister of Cristiano Ronaldo, has published a post in which she reveals the health conditions of the little baby girl

That happened to Cristiano Ronaldo and his family is a devastating tragedy that success, money and fame cannot alleviate in any way. The Portuguese champion’s family has been asking for respect in these difficult days and what he is receiving is an unprecedented wave of affection. Many, however, have wondered what are the conditions of the child who survived childbirth and the twin who unfortunately died during childbirth.

Last Monday, just as many were celebrating Easter Monday, the websites were filled with very sad news regarding Cristiano Ronaldo and his family.

During the childbirth by Georgina Rodriguez, one of the twins who were supposed to come into the world unfortunately it is died. The player and the model thought about it, through a moving press release on social networks.

It is with the deepest sadness that we announce the death of our baby. It is the greatest pain a parent can experience. Only the birth of our baby gives us the strength to live this moment with a little hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all the care and support provided. We are devastated and ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.

How is the baby born of Cristiano Ronaldo?

The messages of affection and solidarity that the Portuguese phenomenon and his partner Georgina are receiving these days are countless and incredible.

Particularly touching what happened yesterday during the match between Liverpool and Manchester United. At minute 7, which is Ronaldo’s jersey number, the whole Liverpool stadium stood up and applauded for a long time.

In any case, the only thing that can partially alleviate the endless pain of the VIP couple is there birth of the other childthe twin who survived childbirth.

But how are you the small one? To give an update regarding the conditions of the newborn, Cristiano’s sister, the singer, thought about it Katia Aveiro, who dedicated a moving post to his brother and sister-in-law on Instagram. Here are his words: