Finally Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have published on their social channels the photos of their new daughter, just born, to whom beautiful photo albums have been dedicated. For the baby of the house, he was chosen by Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez the name Esmeralda: you know the meaning of this name for baby girl?

Photo source from Instagram by cristiano and georginagio

Esmeralda was born about a month ago. She is the fifth daughter for the couple, who also had to face a terrible loss. Georgina Rodriguez was pregnant with twins, but sadly one of the two children was stillborn. Esmeralda instead made it.

The couple wanted to wait a bit before introducing little Esmeralda to the world, also to mourn the loss of the child they were waiting for with their little sister. Today they show it to everyone and also explain about her why they chose this name for her.

As soon as she was born Georgina Rodriguez had unveiled the name of Esmeralda, a little girl who already proves to be as beautiful as mom and dad. The name chosen is of Spanish origin, as are her parents too.

Esmeralda derives from the Greek smaragdos or from the Latin smaragdus. In both cases it refers precisely to the emerald, the precious stone that symbolizes hope. Literally the name, which befits a seductive and charming person, perfect life partner and excellent dancer, means “she who gives hope”.

Photo source from Instagram by cristiano and georginagio

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez: Esmeralda is the perfect name for the fifth daughter

Esmeralda, therefore, is the ideal name for the fifth daughter of a large family, who together faced the loss of the other child who had grown up with the baby in her mother’s womb.

Photo source from Instagram by cristiano and georginagio

Not an easy moment, however, enlivened by the pink bow that made everyone more peaceful at home.