The couple reported that one of their newborn twins died, while asking for “privacy” at the time the family is going through.

Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez, reported the loss of one of their newborn twins. In December they had announced that they were expecting a boy and a girl.

“With our deepest sadness we have to announce the death of our son. It is the greatest pain that parents can feel,” reads a statement released on the soccer player’s Twitter account.

“Just the birth of our little girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their care and support. We are devastated by this loss and kindly ask for privacy at this very time.” difficult,” the couple added.

Manchester United posted a message of support for the striker on their Twitter account: “Your pain is our pain, Cristiano. We send love and strength to you and your family at this time.” For its part, the English Premier League said the “thoughts and condolences of everyone” in the league were with the family.

They also expressed their condolences to former teammates of the soccer star such as James Rodríguez, Álvaro Morata and Marco Asensio. The former Brazilian soccer player ‘Pelé’ did the same.

For their part, the athlete Usain Bolt, the model Chiara Ferragni and the singer Edurne also expressed their condolences.

With EFE and Reuters