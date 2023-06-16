He will have to pay her 100,000 euros a month in the event of separation

Over the past few hours the names of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez they returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? According to the latest rumors, it seems that the couple has signed a sort of millionaire pre-nuptial contract: let’s find out all the details of this gossip together.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been a steady couple for years now. Although they are not married yet, some rumors have emerged these days regarding the fact that the former footballer and his partner have decided to sign a contract in which all the details have been adjusted in case of separation.

The indiscretion was launched by the Portuguese channel Guia TV and in the last few hours it has been making the rounds on the web, causing all the gossip magazines in the world to chat. According to what has emerged, it seems that the footballer, in the event of separation from his partner, is forced to pay her an amount equal to 100 thousand euros per month. Furthermore, to this figure is added the megavilla in Madrid now considered a family home. The signing of the contract in question dates back to 2017.

Are Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez in crisis?

In recent weeks, the names of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have occupied the pages of gossip news due to the rumors that spoke of an alleged crisis between the couple. The two, however, have denied all the rumors about them and a few weeks ago they appeared together at an event in Madrid. Here they have shown that they are happier and more accomplices than ever.

Recall that Cristiano Ronaldo had from Georgina Rodriguez i children Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda. The footballer is then Pope of Cristiano Junior and the twins Mateo and Eva.