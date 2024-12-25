The large family of Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez have visited Laplandin Finland, to find out where Santa Claus lives and leave him your requests for gifts this Christmas season.

The footballer, who has resided in Saudi Arabia since signing for the Al-Nassr team two years ago, has changed the deserts for snowy landscapes and the polar coldso your children can see one of the magical Christmas characters.

Mateo, Eva and Alana already knew Santa Clausnot so the little girl, Bella Esmeralda, who has been amazed by her presence, as can be seen from the videos shared by her parents on social networks.

In them you can see the excited childrenriding mountain bikes, very warm to combat the freezing temperatures, but very happy with the experience.

The house where Ronaldo and his family have stayed. INSTAGRAM

Georgina has shared many moments of the getaway in her stories, including the fabulous and comfortable house they stayed in, with large windows, fireplace, homemade cooking recipes, a Christmas tree and the entire snowy environment. An unforgettable trip, ideal to start the holidays.